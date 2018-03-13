Pondicherry: The Place Has Got It All!

Carrying on with the French legacy it holds, Pondicherry is a popular destination for hikers and solo travellers. It offers a sneak peek into the colonial times and has a plethora of amazing activities to choose from. Swamped with funky cafes that offer mouth-watering delicacies and pictorial views, here are 7 reasons to make Pondicherry your next vacation:Looking to relax your mind and soul, the Aurobindo Ashram is the perfect pick for you. You can practice yoga here along with getting your stay booked at the Ashram. A few km away from the Aurobindo Ashram is ‘Auroville’ which is one of its kind international community in India that houses people coming from all over the world belonging to a diverse range of religion, caste, creed etc. and this community functions and sustains on the principles of humanity, peace, harmony, sustainable living, and spiritual consciousness.The pristine beaches of Pondicherry are an absolute delight for sore eyes, especially the early morning sunrise captivates you and the best part is that the cleanliness of the beaches here is preserved, unlike most other in India.Despite multi-cuisine menus, the cuisine that stands out in Pondicherry is a pleasing mouth-watering fusion of French and Indian cuisines, and the seafood is a must try.Swamped with beautiful churches that take us back to the era of the French architecture, Pondicherry has The Basilica of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church built in 1895, situated on the south boulevard, which is a beautiful example of Gothic architecture.With a plethora of adventurous water activities to choose from, this is a paradise for the thrill seekers. Popular activities include parasailing, scuba diving, snorkelling, canoeing and kayaking.If you’re a nature lover and the flying species enchant you, the Ousteri Lake will hold your fancy. This man-made lake spreads up to 390 hectares and houses a wide array of exotic flora and fauna and exquisite migratory birds during the summers.Ladies love to splurge and so do men. So when in Pondicherry, visit the high end boutiques and shops selling apparel, leather goodies, gifts, jewellery, home décor, etc. Some of the popular boutiques include the Kalki and La Maison Rose. Also, if you’re a connoisseur of fancy stationery then Sri Aurobindo handmade factory is the perfect place for you.