Skydiving in India for Adventure Seekers

In reel life, we’ve often seen stunts in movies where actors indulge in sky diving or in fact people jump off from 10,000 ft above in the sky. And in real life too, Instagram is full of posts from friends and random people who showcase how it feels like to be in mid air, free falling and looking at the world via bird’s view. If you’re one of those who fancies sky diving and is looking to try it for yourself then here’s an introduction to sky diving in India:Different types of Sky Dives:i. Tandem JumpThe easiest type of skydiving where you are connected with the instructor and jump off together, additionally you can recapitulate the amazing experience as all of it is recorded.ii. Static Line JumpThe person requires at least 6 hours of training for this 3,000 ft jump with 3 seconds free fall. For the jump you are connected with an aircraft via a cord and after jumping, parachute opens automatically.iii. Accelerated Free FallThe most thrilling sky dive, accelerated free fall is when you jump off from 13,000 ft without being attached to anything and it is entirely a free fall. However, this requires serious practical training and instructions.There are skydiving training centres across the country where you can get trained to try the sport. Skyriders, Mysore offers 2 courses in skydiving namely the First Jump Course (3 days course) and the Solo Jump Course (5-7 days). The Indian Parachuting Federation in Deesa (Gujarat), Waltair Escapade Thrills in Pondicherry, Chimes Aviation Academy in Dhana (Madhya Pradesh), and 360global in Aamby Valley are few more for the thrill seekers.Skydiving exploits can cost you anywhere around Rs.15000 to Rs.40000 depending on the type you choose viz Static, Tandem or Accelerated Free Fall.