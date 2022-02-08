Wanderlust: Awe-Inspiring Museums From Around The World Will Give You Major Travel Cravings

Are you someone who loves to travel? Are discovering new places and knowing the history and cultural heritage of a place your hobbies? Then maybe you are set apart from the travelers who prefer solitude in picturesque locations like the mountains and beaches and instead travel to imbibe the culture of a place.

There is no better place to do it than museums, history and culture of a place embedded under one roof. While the art on the walls of these museums speaks for itself, the museums themselves are works of art in their own right. So if you are a museum trotter, read on and know about these amazing ones that you can add to your travel list.

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum in Baku, which was previously housed in a 15th-century mosque, was given a makeover in 2014 and was designed to resemble a half-unrolled carpet. Franz Janz designed the museum’s current structure, which houses 10,000 carpets.

Museo Tamayo, Mexico City

The museum, which houses the collection of artist Rufino Tamayo, is created to thin the barriers between the natural and the constructed worlds. The structure, which is located in the Chapultepec Forest, combines the ideas of Frank Lloyd Wright and I. M. Pei with traditional architectural traditions of Mexico.

Kunst Haus Wien, Vienna

The Kunst Haus Vienna was built after a late-nineteenth-century furniture factory and was designed by environmentalist Friedensreich Hundertwasser. With the use of mosaic, black and white grid, and splashes of colour, the designer gave the façade a patchwork aspect, all the while avoiding symmetry, as Hundertwasser famously declared that straight lines are “godless and immoral.” There is also a rooftop garden and a fountain in the entryway of the museum.

Guggenheim Bilbao, Spain

The Guggenheim Bilbao was finished in 1977 and was designed to represent the ships that pass through the river where the museum is located. The museum is located in Bilbao, in the gorgeous Basque Country, and was designed by Canadian-American architect Frank Geh.

Teshima Art Museum, Japan

Only one Japanese artist’s work takes centre stage at The Teshima Art Museum, which is located on a lonely island off the coast of Okayama, and that is Rei Nato’s Matrix (2010). The spherical concrete museum, the island’s primary attraction, is a sloping building set into a hill by the sea.

Niterói Contemporary Art Museum, Rio de Janeiro

The Niterói Contemporary Art Museum was completed in 1996 by Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer. He envisioned the structure as a flying saucer perched on the brink of a cliff overlooking the bay with panoramic views of Rio de Janeiro. The museum is reached via a meandering red concrete path that leads to blue carpets and furniture designed by the architect’s daughter, Anna Maria Niemeyer. The structure was created with the image of a flower emerging from the ground in mind.

So, ready to pack your bags and go on a travelling spree yet?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.