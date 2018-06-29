Top 10 Things to do in Andaman and Explore it Like a Local

⛱Parasailing such an amazing experience. A post shared by Lizette Masri (@lizette.mua) on Jun 28, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT

Immaculate beaches, pristine waters and the picturesque beauty of the 572 islands that make up the Andaman and Nicobar Islands is simply enchanting. Andaman offers an abundance of amazing and unique activities to choose from and there’s something for everyone. Andaman can be reached easily by air as well as by water ways. If you’re travelling by air, the nearest airport is the Vir Savarkar Airport in Port Blair. If you wish to reach Andaman by water ways, you can avail the ship services from Chennai, Kolkata, Vizag or Port Blair.To experience Andaman in its entirety like a local here are 10 activities to indulge in:1. SnorkelingExperiencing the inside of pristine blue waters and getting a first hand look at the marine flora and fauna is a popular activity in Andaman. For the best experience try snorkeling at the Elephant Beach at Havelock Island where you can witness unique corals and exotic marine life in crystal clear water.2. Scuba DivingAnother popular activity is scuba diving and unlike the misconception many people have you don’t need to know swimming to do Scuba diving unless you’re doing the pro level and in open waters. So have fun witnessing the exotic corals and marine life up-close-personal.3. ParasailingParasailing involves being tied with a motorboat and wearing a harness with a parachute and as the boat rushes into the water, you rise into the clear sky. Parasailing at Havelock Island is indeed ideal for adrenaline junkies.4. Travelling in a Sea PlaneA must try while in Andaman is experiencing a sea plane, while going to or returning from Havelock to Port Blair. The plane is run by Pawan Hans, carries 9 passengers simultaneously and takes 15 minutes to cover the distance which otherwise takes 2 hours by ferry. 1 way costs around Rs. 2,000 per person.5. TrekkingAnother adventure activity to appease the adrenaline junkie in you is a trek from Mount Harriet to Madhuban. The trek takes you through a vast expanse of thick forests with beautiful flora and fauna. Also Mount Harriett is the 3rd highest peak in Andaman and the panoramic view from there is nothing but exciting.6. Island HoppingIsland hopping is travelling and exploring Andaman from one island to another via a ferry or boat ride. Popular islands include Neil Island, Havelock Island, Viper Island, and North Bay Island; less visited islands with preserved and pristine beauty include Jolly Buoy Island, Ross & Smith Islands, Guitar Island, Long Island, and Stewart Island.7. BioluminescenceThe sight of a thousand stars floating in the water under your feet is totally enchanting. The scientific reason behind this is the presence of phytoplankton in the water. However, the beautiful phenomenon only occurs on a night when there’s no moon. During such nights, kayak tours at the Havelock islands are arranged.8. View Water Life from a BoatIf you’re scared of getting in the water and are avoiding snorkeling or scuba diving, don’t miss out n the beautiful exotic marine life that your friends are witnessing. Get on the boat with the glass bottom which makes everything under the boat clearly visible to the people on the boat. You’ll find such boats sailing between Water Sports Complex and North Bay Coral Island as well as between Port Blair and Jolly Buoy Island. This is in fact a unique thing to try at Andaman and starts at Rs.500.9. Bird watchingBird watching at Chidiya Tapu is an ideal activity for nature enthusiasts and bird lovers. Chidiya tapu is situated at a distance of 25kms from Port and houses a wide array of bird species like parakeets, emerald doves, sea eagles, etc.10. SightseeingApart from water sports and adventure activities there is so much to see and explore in Andaman that a sightseeing tour is an absolute must to experience the beauty and charm of the place. In addition to island hopping, a sightseeing tour can include a visit to popular tourist attractions like Cellular Jail National Memorial, Samudrika Marine Museum, Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex in Port Blair, Mahatma Gandhi Marine National Park. You can also explore mud volcanoes of Baratang and active volcano at Barren Island.