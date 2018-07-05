Top 10 Things to See in Leh-Ladakh this summer
Explore the beauty of the land of Lamas!
Pangong Tso is an ultramarine desert rose—a radiant waterbody amid a barren, though highly dramatic, expanse. In wintertime, it becomes a rare frozen saline lake. In the summer, there's a nip in the air, but the views are overwhelmingly splendid. . . . #PangongTso #DesertRose #Lake #Mountains #NaturalBeauty #OutlookTraveller #TravelMagazine
The sights of the picturesque lake from the Aamir Khan movie 3 Idiots is etched in our mind vividly and it’s none other than the Pangong Tso lake from Ladakh which stretches across the Indo-Bhutan border. Despite the administration’s rules against boating in the lake, you can ice skate at the edge of the frozen lake in winters.
2. Khardungla Pass
Apparently, popular as the highest motorable road, Khardungla Pass is well known amidst adrenaline junkie circles due to the travel being aptly named ‘adventure of a lifetime’.
3. Zanskar River
Lying on transparent ice with Zanksar river flowing beneath. Now, this is bliss!
Zanskar River, like the beauty of Ladakh, is evergreen! During summers, the river offers one of the best rafting experiences in India whereas in winters, the frozen translucent river hosts travelers for the Chadar trek usually done in November.
4. Monasteries
Day1- Spituk Gompa, Hall of game
Ladakh houses not only beautiful terrains but also exemplary people and enchanting architecture in the form of monasteries. Some of the popular monasteries that sway you with their charm are the Spituk Gompa monastery, sitting atop of a hill like the cherry on top of a cake; the Namgyal Monastery which has hosted the Dalai Lama himself; the Hemis Monastery; the Lamayuru Monastery where star-gazing is a thing; Likir Monastery, and more.
5. Leh Palace
The once royal abode of the Namgyal King, the 9 storeyed Leh Palace now lies in ruins. Built in the 17th century, the historic architecture of the Leh Palace is something to watch out for and the Stok Kangru and Zanskar ranges that surround the place are also a sight to behold.
6. Unique Flora and Fauna
The flora and fauna in Ladakh is rare and unique, which makes a visit to the zoo mandatory. The place has preserved the flora and fauna well and a snow leopard is one of the most beautiful creatures found in this area.
7. Biking
A bike trip across Ladakh is on the bucket list of zillions from around the world. Bikes can easily be rented here, however, avoid the monsoon season as during this time there is a high occurrence of landslides which leads to long traffic jams in the area where traffic is just stranded and despite best efforts by the administration, the road takes hours to clear up.
8. Shopping
This shop
Despite having seen these in the Tibetan markets in your city, this is your chance to buy the most authentic Tibetan handicrafts, Pashmeena shawls, knit garments, etc. and also getting some of most beautiful souvenirs for your loved ones.
9. Tso Moriri lake
The lake is at an altitude of 4,522 m (14,836 ft). It is the largest of the high altitude lakes entirely within India and entirely within Ladakh in this Trans-Himalayan biogeographic region. It is about 16 miles (26 km) north to south in length and two to three miles (3 to 5 km) wide. The lake has no outlet at present and the water is brackish though not very perceptible to taste.
Another mesmerizing site in Ladakh is the Tso Moriri Lake. The tranquil blue lake stands iconically amidst the snow clad mountains and vast blue sky.
10. Food
This one is special because this turned out to be the only afternoon we managed to witness sunshine in Ladakh. Sitting indoors within our hotel enjoying the sun with these pakodas and our cups of tea and coffee was worth it!
For all the foodies, Ladakhi cuisine is neither same as the Kashmiri cuisine nor consists of only momos, so here is your chance to experience the local culture and traditions of the people and getting your hands on the delicacies in Ladakh.