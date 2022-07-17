Travel: 10 Mesmerising Countries That Will Grant You A Nomad Visa

Times are certainly changing and we as a race specifically are getting bound digitally. If you are someone who wishes to live a carefree nomadic lifestyle and take the help of technology to remotely work from outside of your home country, then you must sign up for the Digital Nomad Visa.

A Digital Nomad Visa will not just help one in exploring a country and staying there for a small period of time but will also entail people opting for it to work with small associations and businesses in those countries.

However, what must be noted is the fact that the term ‘Digital Nomad Visa’ might not always be used by the countries that are issuing it. But you have got it covered because below is a list of 10 countries that offer the visa along with the terms that are used for it.

Greece If you have Digital Nomad Visa you can remotely work for almost a year in Greece even if you are a third-party national (non-EU, EEA and Switzerland). Not just that, you can always apply for an extension for your visa if you would like to and if one wishes to stay for an even longer period of time they can apply for the Digital Nomad Residence Visa. Germany Is it not a dream to work in a place like Deutschland? Now you can from Germany as a Digital Nomad by applying for a German Freelance Visa- which is what the Digital Nomad Visa is called there. The visa will permit one to work with startups, businesses and individual associates on a contractual basis. Iceland The Iceland Remote Worker Visa (Digital Nomad Visa) is a temporary residence permit which was introduced in October 2020. However, this visa does not allow one to look for work in the country because a separate visa needs to be issued for that. Mauritius If you have always dreamt of staying and working in the dreamy land of Mauritius then that is absolutely possible with the Mauritius Digital Nomad Visa or the Mauritius Premium Travel Visa. This visa allows one to stay and work from the stunning island for a year after which one can apply for its renewal. Not just that, this visa also permits multiple entries. But what must be remembered is, that once you have lived six months in the island nation you immediately become a tax-paying resident. Indonesia The Digital Nomad Visa will allow a person to live in Indonesia for a maximum of up to five years and remote workers are also allowed to live completely tax-free. Norway The Svalbard Digital Nomad Visa is such a dream come true because it is valid for a person’s lifetime. However, in order to apply for the visa, one must meet a few specific criteria and will also have to show that they are capable of supporting themselves throughout their stay in the country. The Bahamas The Bahamas Digital Nomad Visa is valid for 365 days but to get the visa one must prove that they are a digital nomad and can financially sustain oneself in the country. The visa will allow a person to work remotely. Portugal The D7 Passive Income Visa in Portugal can only be obtained after a person has proved they have a sufficient income from a stable source. This visa allows a year-long stay after which it can be renewed for an extension of two years. One can only extend it to two years at a time. The Czech Republic The Freelance Visa or the Zivno Visa is ideal for freelancers for a year which can later be extended to two years. But to get the visa, one must prove their intention of staying in the county for at least three months. Spain The Spain Digital Nomad Visa grants permission to those working with non-Spanish companies, freelance workers and remote employees. After you get the visa in Spain, you need to apply for a residence permit in 30 days’ time. Even though it is yet to be finalised the visa is valid for a year and can be renewed for two years at a time.

