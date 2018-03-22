Traveling Uphills can be an Uphill task with a Toddler

Travelling uphills can be a nightmare for parents of infants and toddlers. Nausea, restlessness, vomiting and upset stomach, are some common issues with little kids during long travels and visits to mountainous areas. As per paediatricians, frequent curves in hilly areas stimulate the inner ear as there’s a difference in signals from what you see and what you feel, this is the primary reason for motion sickness in small children. Also, parents generally commit a mistake of handing over a toy to the child, due to which the brain receives contradictory signals as the eyes rest on a stationary thing while the body feels the fast movement of the car, leading to nausea, stress, and motion sickness.Here are six best ways to handle your young boy/girl when travelling uphills or for long hours:1. Making your child sleep is the best way to avoid nausea, vomiting or upset stomach as the head & eyes rest, and there’s no interference between signals of brain & body.2. While your child is awake, make him look at the trees or distant objects rather than on a stationary toy or book to avoid contradictory signals.3. Listen to good music, sing songs together and talk to your child to keep him engaged rather than feeling baffled.4. Do not force-feed your child before/during/after your journey and let him/her decide on how much s/he wants to eat. Keep fresh fruits handy to provide a healthy supply of glucose to the brain.5. Always carry plastic bags, wiping tissues, towel, bottles of water, extra sheets and clothes, so that in the event of vomiting or spit-up, you can clean your child and yourself, and dress back in clean clothes.6. It is also advisable to carry nausea or vomiting/diarrhoea medicines as recommended by your paediatrician for hassle-free travel time.