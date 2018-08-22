Want To Give Ethnic Twist To Corporate Attire? Here's What You Shouldn't Ignore

The world of fashion is ever evolving and same is the case with Indian fashion. With this evolving fashion, one needs to upgrade their wardrobe with the latest trends without putting a dent in the pocket.Siddharth Bindra, Managing Director at BIBA, and Sanjeev Agarwal CEO, Rangriti, share the latest looks:Kurtas with slits are quite eye-catching and never fails to make an impression. You can experiment with side slit, front slit and even multiple slits kurta to have a chic look. They can easily be teamed up with skirts, bell pants, palazzos, or lose pants to add an exciting touch to the overall look.Uneven, unmatched and layered hemlines are very popular this season, as it gives a more fun and breezy appeal. You can try different styles of kurtas having ruffles, multiple layers, and unequalled frill. Team it up with slim pants, loose pants or even a skirt to add the oomph factor. It is a perfect look for a festive evening with family and friends.Bringing back the retro era, Print-on-print designs are edgy, fun and creative. Floral motifs, block prints look very trendy and make for a great to-go outfit for brunches, shopping dates etc. Experiment with different prints and bright colours to stand out in the crowd.Stylishly complement your wardrobe like this long floral printed dress; the floor length or mid length dresses works two way, a kurta when paired with leggings or a dress. So, wear them according to your mood, the whole look is very subtle and has a contemporary vibe.The straight kurtas have always been loved and admired for its simplicity. They never go out of fashion and can also be adorned as an office wear. They team up amazingly with slim pants and even informal denims.