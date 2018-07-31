Want to Look As Incredibly Fit As Shilpa Shetty? This Is What You Need to Do

Stars stay in shape because they focus on their strict work-out routine and diet plans. We tell you what's Kundra's new fitness mantra.

Despite her extremely hectic work schedule, actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been successful in maintaining fitness as her priority. The actress, who has often been lauded by fans for sharing her fitness secrets on Instagram, is making headlines for her new fitness mantra."Your body is your temple and one must respect it, by eating mindfully. You are what you eat..Eat well, live well, stay happy!"reads Kundra's new post on Instagram.So all those who feel there is nothing wrong in careless binging on unhealthy snacks, need to understand that it is the right diet plan with the perfect amount of fruits, vegetables, and mindfully selected grains and other food items that can ensure good health.Shilpa made her Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 1993's Baazigar. She then went on to work in hit films like Main Khiladi Tu Anadi, Gambler and Dhadkan. She has made special appearances in movies like Om Shanti Om and Dostana, and went to be part of several reality TV shows.Shilpa married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009 and gave birth to son Viaan in 2012.(With inputs from IANS)