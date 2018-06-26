10 Facts You Must Know Before Trying Blue Tea

Green tea and black tea are common, but how about trying the blue tea? This variant not only gives you a good taste but provides plenty of health benefits too.#1 Blue Tea contains potent tannins that curb iron absorption from food, therefore, sip through your hot cup of sheer magic at least one hour before or after meals. Also, you must brew your tea in earthen teapots than metal to avoid loss of healing properties.#2 Blue Tea is not something new, it has been in the market for ages by the name of Oolong or Black Dragon tea.#3 Blue Tea is highly effective in weight loss and the credit goes to its Catechins content that aid fat burning by boosting metabolism and initiating thermogenesis.#4 Blue Tea is known for its anti-aging properties which are due to high concentration of antioxidants present in its leaves. Not to mention the stress relieving properties that make you shine from within.#5 Apart from weight loss, Blue Tea is a good source of Polyphenols and has been proven to prevent Type I diabetes by controlling glucose metabolism in our body.#6 Blue Tea has been clinically proven to contain much higher amount of antioxidants as compared to Green Tea.#7 Blue Tea not just prevents but also treats Fatty Liver issues by improving hepatic metabolism.#8 Blue Tea strengthens body’s defence system and boosts immunity that guards you from common cold in general and curbs critical illness in the long run.#9 Blue Tea burns cholesterol, cleans arteries, improves blood circulation and reduces your vulnerability to cardiovascular diseases.#10 Lastly, Blue Tea tastes as amazing as it looks poured in your cuppa straight out of heaven. Ideally, you should have blue tea in just hot mineral water, but if you crave for sweet taste then add 1 tsp honey and you are in for a pleasant surprise. Squeeze a lemon for that added punch of weight-loss, anti-aging, all-the-more-healthy compounds.