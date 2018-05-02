Estrogen is a dominating hormone when it comes to women’s health. The term collectively describes three similar chemical hormones namely estrone, estadiol and estriol. While low levels of estrogen are associated with heart disease, stroke, osteoporosis amongst other issues, high levels of estrogen can make you vulnerable to cancers of various types. Balancing estrogen levels is imperative for a woman’s wellbeing.Your gynecologist or endocrinologist can prescribe hormone replacement drugs like birth control pills, thyroid supplements, hormone creams etc and these prescriptions can balance your hormones instantly; however, you should strive to balance your hormones naturally for a simple reason that you must not depend on these unnatural hormones for the rest of your life.To balance your estrogen levels (or any other hormone levels), the most important thing as per experts is detoxification of your body. Here are 3 ways you can balance your estrogen levels naturally:Drink clean filtered water, juice your greens, drink green tea with lemon, coconut water and so on to gulp down lot of fluid through the day. The more fluid you have, the less toxins will be! By juicing your green veggies, you are not just quenching your thirst but also pumping in phytoestrogens in your body, similarly, green tea and lemon lend you antioxidants and vitamin C that reduce oxidative stress from your body.Completely shun sugar, refined carbohydrates, bad fats and processed meat/foods out of your diet for at least 6 months and load your plate with low-glycemic fruits, complex carbs, protein, good fats, natural herbs and organically fermented foods to see how this anti-inflammatory diet eases out your hormone issues naturally.Lastly, if we say Exercise, you may just roll your eyes. Instead, become active! Dance, run, jog, cycle, play… find your own way to move your body in order to push the toxins that are comfortably dwelling beneath your fat stores. Once these toxins are circulated in your blood stream, the rest of the task will be taken up by your body.Do your bit to bid goodbye to those blister packs and bottles that make you feel dependent.