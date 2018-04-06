3 Yoga Poses that induce Better Sleep

Deep sleep is what lets your body repair tissues, while your mind repairs cells. Even a night’s sleeplessness can drive you groggy the next morning, ruining your day’s productivity and off course mood. If you are finding it hard to get a deep sleep for days in a row, then switch to these 3 easy asanas because Yoga is the answer for mind as well as bodily ailments.Uttanasana aka the Standing Forward Fold helps relieve tension from neck, back and spine, stretches your hamstrings, hips and calves; while relaxing your mind by reducing stress, anxiety, depression and fatigue.To do Uttanasana you must stand with feet hip-width apart. Bend forward from your hips than your waist, as much till your chest rests on your thighs comfortably. Rest your hands on opposite elbows or hold on to your ankles to completely relax your head and neck in between. Stay in the standing forward fold posture for about 30 seconds gradually building up to 1 minute. To release yourself from the Uttanasana, bring your hands to the hips and slowly straighten your torso, rather than just rolling up your spine.Nadi Shodhana aka the Alternate Nostril Breathing Technique helps clear the mind, balance right and left channels and relax your nervous system.To perform Nadi Shodhana, press your right nostril with your thumb and left nostril with your ring finger. Inhale through your left nostril as you block your right nostril, and then block your left nostril to exhale through your right nostril. Alternate the pattern - inhaling through right nostril and exhaling through left, then inhaling through left and exhaling through right again. Aim to complete 10 rounds of alternate nostril breathing to sleep calm.Viparita Karani aka Legs up the Wall, is another powerful yoga technique that lets the blood circulation power towards the upper body. Viparita Karani is a pose that people who sit for long hours at desk must do each night before retiring for the day.To do Viparita Karani you just need to lie on your bed or on the floor and put your legs in a perpendicular or 90 degree angle along the wall. Put your arms to the side and practice belly breathing while lying down in the Legs up the Wall for 5 to 10 minutes.Enjoy Yoga Each Day!