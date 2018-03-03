4 Common Mistakes you must avoid after a Workout

It’s not easy to follow a good workout regime. Most of us think that by just working hard at one time of the day can help us achieve our weight loss or lean body goals; however, it’s a wrong notion. Even if you have spent an hour in the gym or running or cycling, you must stay active through the day too, to let your metabolism work on burning stored fat. There are many such common mistakes that play spoilsport on your fitness goals. Let’s take a look:Post workout stretch is especially essential when you’ve lifted weights or performed high intensity exercises. Stretching helps to soothe muscles and reduces your chances of injuries.After a sweaty workout, it’s crucial to make up for the lost electrocytes and glycogen. As summer is approaching, it becomes all the more important to sip in water and hydrate yourself post workout or reach out for a glass of fresh coconut water.If you are working your socks off in the gym then it’s better to avoid burning the midnight oil. Get adequate sleep as this is the time when your body repairs the torn muscles and helps you keep up with your fitness routine.Lastly, working out does not give you a license to consume fatty foods or junk food on and off. These foods should be restricted to cheat days only; also, steer clear of eating junk food within an hour of your workout as that is the time your body will make the best use of proteins and complex carbs.