4 Food Additives that You Must Avoid

Food additives seem inseparable from the cereal, sauce, pickles, beverages or any other food box we pick at the grocery store. And what worries parents the most is whether these additives are safe for their children or not. While the list of food additives and preservatives is inexhaustive, here’s a list of 4 food additives you must avoid for young children:Sodium Benzoate is a commonly used preservative in acidic foods and soft drinks. This item should be absolutely avoided as apart from exacerbating hyperactivity in children, it reacts with ascorbic acid to make benzene – a carcinogen.Artificial colours are found to have a link with hyperactivity in children. Parents must avoid artificially coloured cereals, pasta, soft drinks, candies and ice creams for their children.It’s a general notion that sugars are bad for children and hence sugar-free options better. On the contrary, artificial sweeteners found in sugar-free candies, sweets and diet-colas, have been linked to cancer in various animal studies. Lookout for labels like aspartame, sodium cyclamate, saccharin and acesulfame-K and avoid them.With many food controversies in the past few years, MSG is a well-known additive that parents avoid today. Monosodium Glutamate (MSG) is commonly found in noodles and soup mixes and leads to weakness, headaches, nausea, heart palpitations and breathing difficulties in children as well as adults.