4 Hair Care Tips for Holi to Keep Your Strands from Damage
Here’s what you can do for your pre and post Holi hair care.
Your Hair are most vulnerable to colors, chemicals and water damage on Holi. While nothing should deter you from playing the festival of colors, a little hair care can keep your strands from spoiling. Here’s what you can do for your pre and post Holi hair care:
1. Deep Conditioning
Dry hair are more prone to damage due to color. Deep conditioning your hair a night before Holi can soothe dry hair strands and prevent the color from penetrating in your hair shaft. Also, if you have split ends, go for a trim to lessen the damage.
2. Use a Protectant
Nothing works best than the good old coconut oil to protect your hair from color-damage. Smudge coconut oil from roots to tips on each and every hair strand. It will not only protect your hair from color but also help you style your hair in a perfect top knot or French tail!
3. Shield against UV
During Holi celebrations, you cannot hide from the harmful UV rays and sunshine. While you can arm your skin with SPF 50+ sunscreens, it is your hair that needs to be protected by either using a bandana or going for a sun-shielding spray.
4. Follow-Up with Hair Mask
Post Holi, ditch your regular shampoo and use an intense smooth shampoo to rinse off the color, nourish your hair with a hair mask and follow up with a gentle massage to improve blood circulation!
