5 Common Workout Mistakes You Must Avoid

Stay healthy and lose weight.

Wellness
| Contributor Content| UPDATED: March 21, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
5 Common Workout Mistakes You Must Avoid © gradyreese / Istock.com
So you’ve just started going to the gym to maintain a healthy weight or to lose some. It’s the right path however as a rookie you must be aware of these 5 common mistakes that people make when starting with workouts:

1. Same Workouts

You are doing same workouts three to five times a week since last one month in your gym sessions. This will stagnate your muscles as they’ll get accustomed to the same moves. Change your workout styles and patterns every month and see the difference. Moving out of comfort zone is the key.

2. Only Cardio

The next problem is the world’s obsession with Cardio for burning calories. Your cardio exercises must be accompanied with strength training for that sculpted and well-toned body.

3. HIIT

Heat things up with High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT); a mix of burpees, squats, plyometrics exercises like jumping lunges, or push-ups can do the trick to shed extra kilos much faster.

4. Consistency

Consistency is the key to long-term results. You cannot workout in the gym for 2 hours in a day and skip it altogether for next 2 days. Be consistent even if it means just putting 30 minutes aside.

5. Food

Lastly, don’t get carried away by your intense workouts and get into eating just anything, coz you’ll burn later. Eat a well balanced, protein-rich diet to see good results.
First Published: March 21, 2018, 12:21 PM IST
