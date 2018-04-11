5 Hacks that help keep Summers Odourless

Summers should not equate to Smelly Armpits. The joy of wearing tank tops, cold shoulders, and all things sleeveless must not be dampened by your sweat glands. The sweat glands do not produce odour, it is often the bacteria and other microbes that make you smell foul. This bad microbiome breaks down the neutral sweat into thioalcohol molecules that smell like meat, onions, sulfur, etc… The solution lies in killing the bacteria and not letting it grow, rather than suppressing or clogging the sweat glands with antiperspirants and deodorants. Here are 5 natural hacks to stop the odour from spoiling your mood and confidence:Apple Cider Vinegar is a potent natural antimicrobial solution for smelly armpits. The antimicrobial properties of ACV work directly on the bacterium dwelling in your underarms. A daily application after the morning and evening bath can produce effective results in less than 2 weeks time. You will sweat, but not smell.Iodine Solution is yet another answer to your stinky underarm woes. The antiseptic properties cull the microbiota dwelling in your armpits. Apply the iodine solution in your armpits once daily and exfoliate gently with a soft bristles brush. Leave it for 3 minutes and then rinse.If you like the fresh feeling tea tree oil renders, then make your own tea tree oil spray by combining a few drops of tea tree oil with fresh water. Tea tree oil fights microbes and has astringent properties that act well on bacteria and doesn’t let it grow.Fresh lemon juice is another natural scent that will not only work on the bacteria but will also lighten your armpits. Lemons maintain the pH balance of your skin. Just take a lemon half and scrub it on your underarms for about 3 to 4 minutes. Leave it for another 5 minutes and take a bath. However, if you have sensitive skin, then pour the lemon juice and dilute it with cold water and apply it with a cotton swab to avoid irritation.Lastly, the mighty coconut oil is a great natural antimicrobial therapy for underarms and the v region. It kills the bacteria, restores the pH and makes your underarms feather smooth. Just apply some coconut oil every night on your underarms before retiring for the day.