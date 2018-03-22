5 Hacks to Stabilize an Upset Stomach

Diarrhea or loose bowel movements can leave your exasperated and dehydrated. The reasons for loose motions could range from PMS to contaminated water/food to virus/bacteria or even stress. If you have already visited the lavatory for more than 3-4 times, then you must resort to these hacks to stabilize your bowel movement before it shuns out water along with electrolytes from your body and leaves you dehydrated:Rice water has a binding effect in the digestive tract. No wonder our grannies and moms would put us on dahi-khichri (curd and overcooked rice) every time we had an upset stomach. Take a glass of rice water to see immediate relief.Bananas are light and easily pass through a weak digestive tract. They are rich in potassium and help refill the lost electrolytes in the body.Probiotics help in reclaiming the gut health by reducing bad bacteria that could be the primary cause of your loose bowels. Yogurt and low-fat curd are the most common source of probiotics that are full of gut-friendly bacteria.Junk food is loaded with sugar and fats that have an osmotic effect in your colon, which means more water is drawn in your stools. Also, as the mercury is soaring, you must avoid street food, as bacteria and other microbes grow much faster in hot and arid weather.Lastly, Over the Counter (OTC) drugs like Immodium are helpful in providing instant relief from diarrhoea. However, you must understand that these drugs only slow down the bowel movement and doesn’t treat the underlying cause.The common symptoms of diarrhea are bloating, thin stools, cramps and the urgency to visit the loo; however, if you see mucus or blood in your stools followed by fever, or the stools are black or tarry, and diarrhea lasts for more than 2 days, then you must consult your physician and get it treated asap.