5 Health Trends to Look Out for in 2018

1. AdaptogensAdaptogens are certain herbs and mushrooms that help the body in dealing with stress, be it physical, mental or emotional, by lowering the cortisol levels. Owing to its stress-busting properties, Adaptogens are a hot favourite in the health industry. Well-known adaptogens are turmeric (haldi), the reishi mushroom, basil (tulsi), Asian ginseng, ashwagandha or Indian ginseng, etc. adaptogens are mostly consumed in powdery forms.2. Activated CharcoalDue to its super absorbent properties, activated charcoal face masks are on trend nowadays and people use it to remove the blackheads, dirt and grime from their face. However, what you didn’t know is that for years, activated charcoal has been used by medical practitioners to treat people with drug overdoses and poisonings so as to absorb the harmful drug and avoid it from spreading to other parts of the body. Using the ingredient in lattes, lemonades, etc. helps control bloating and gas in addition to absorbing the unwanted and harmful toxins, but at the same time, it has some serious side effects as well including dehydration.3. Alkaline WaterDrinking water has a number of benefits including aiding digestion, keeping your skin glowing, etc; however, some health experts claim that the benefits of drinking water get doubled if you have water with an increased level of Ph. It is also known to help treat chronic ailments and fertility issues. Various brands of bottled water like Waikea, Iceland Spring etc. provide alkaline versions of plain water.4. Vegetable NoodlesHealthy substitutes of noodles/pasta like zucchini noodles, cucumber noodles, shirataki noodles the gluten-free variant, etc not only add color to your plate but also let you snack on your favorite delicacy while giving additional nutrients.5. CheeseAs per a 2017 study, due to the presence of propionibacterium freudenreichii – a bacteria, Swiss cheese has huge nutritional value and can facilitate in preventing chronic ailments and increase longevity. Another study highlighted the benefits of cheddar cheese in improving longevity of life as well as improving heart condition, while cottage cheese is considered the best form of cheese for diabetics and pro-diabetics, thus giving us all the more reasons to munch more on this healthy snack.