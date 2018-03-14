5 Probiotics you’ll Find in Your Kitchen

Probiotics are foods that carry good and gut-friendly microbes. Gut-health largely impacts our body and brain function thereby including probiotics in your diet amps up your health – physical as well as mental. Here’s a list of 5 probiotics that you can stack easily in your kitchen shelf and consume each day:1. YogurtYogurt or curd is the most common and convenient probiotic that is great to taste and has cooling effect. Made by fermenting milk overnight, yogurt contains mainly lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacteria, and is great to treat diarrhea and upset bowel movement. Make Greek yogurt or curd at home to steer clear of preservatives or additives and eat fresh.2. TempehTempeh is fermented soybean and tastes similar to mushrooms. The fermentation process improves the vitamin B12 content in tempeh and makes it an excellent protein-rich meat substitute with goodness of fermentation.3. PicklesYou should not mistake oil-laden, salty pickles for pickles that are actually good for your gut. Vegetables like cucumbers and olives pickled in salty water lead to fermentation that’s good for your microbiome. This one is rich in Vitamin K as well as contains probiotics.4. ButtermilkAs the name suggests, the leftover liquid while making butter is what is truly called buttermilk or chach. Buttermilk contains vitamin B12, riboflavin, calcium and phosphorus, besides being low in calories and full of fermented lactic acid.5. CheeseAlthough most of cheese versions are made by fermentation process, but not all contain probiotics. Cottage cheese, mozzarella and cheddar are some varieties that retain probiotics well, while being rich in protein, calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus and selenium.