5 Things that help you Debloat Instantly

Your bloated stomach makes you look fatter than you actually are. If you are looking for a quick fix to de-bloat instantly, then resort to any of these 5 hacks to look thinner naturally by beating the bloat:Your refreshing spearmint chewing gum makes your tummy bloat, besides making you gulp air while chewing the gum. And if you must gnaw, then avoid the ones with artificial sweeteners like sorbitol or xylitol. Similarly, avoid eating fast and sipping your drinks through straws.Some vegetables act like belly bloaters during digestion. Popular foods on this list are button mushrooms, broccoli, cauliflower, raw spinach, corn and white onions. Avoid them at least a week before if you are planning to attend a special function.Ginger Tea improves digestion and fastens metabolism besides alleviating sugar cravings. Grate ½ a teaspoon of fresh ginger in a boiling water, let it brew for 2-3 minutes, add your favourite tea (green, black or white) and kickstart your morning and the de-bloating process. Similarly, add lemon in your regular water and see a huge difference in your energy levels and your tummy size.Bananas are rich in potassium – a compound that helps regulate fluid balance in your belly. Eat one banana each day, it won’t make you fat, but will definitely make you look slimmer and keep you happy.Lastly, as a Sunday ritual, add two cups of Epsom Salt in your bathtub and let it wipe out excess water from your body. However, do not overdo this as it can lead to dehydration.