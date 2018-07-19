5 Tips to Curb Sugar Cravings from 8am to 8pm

Sugar Cravings are hard to resist, especially when your stomach is already grumbling. We all know that sugar is the main culprit behind a plethora of lifestyle diseases including Type II Diabetes, Obesity, PCOS, candida infections, acne, and so on… but still, when these intense cravings hit, it is mostly unworkable to curb them. With a little effort and mindful eating, you can handle these cravings better and bid adieu to excess sugar intake. Let’s delve how:1. Complex Carbs + Protein at 8amSay no to simple carbs in the form of breakfast cereal, bread or wheat paranthas as these are high GI and get absorbed quickly; first spiking the blood sugar levels and then paving way for sugar crash; instead opt for complex carbs like multigrain bread, steel cut oats, multigrain parantha, porridge, etc and get a good amount of protein to keep yourself full for hours.2. Fruit, Yogurt & Protein Powder Smoothie at 11am1 whole fruit, ½ cup yogurt/milk and 2 tsp protein powder will give you the right punch of natural sugar, filling fiber, calcium, iron as well as quintessential protein at the time when sugar cravings are about take away your focus from work.3. Probiotics for Post Lunch Craving at 3pmGrab a small serve of plain yogurt and add natural fructose in the form of mango, strawberry, blueberry or any other fruit. Did you know that candida overgrowth can be the reason behind strong sugar cravings? The probiotics will give your gut a healthy boost of gut-friendly bacteria while fresh fruits will satiate your sweet tooth.4. Nut Butter at 5pmGrab a multigrain-bread slice and spread no-sugar nut butter to accompany your cup of tea/coffee in the evening. Nut butter is rich in protein and sulphur while multigrain-bread will give your brain the much-required carbs boost.5. Dinner at 8pmLastly, eat your dinner at 8pm and then go for Intermittent Fasting for the next 12 hours. Eat/drink nothing (except water) until 8am next morning. Just training your mind into this 12 hours fasting window will help you curb midnight snacking too.