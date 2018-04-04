5 Ways to Sneak Fitness in Your Busy Schedule

Each one of us don’t have time to dedicate for gym hours, despite the fact, that most of us wish to stay in shape, look great and feel energetic like regular gym goers. Sneaking fitness in your busy schedule is easier than you think. Fitness is a state of mind and once you develop it, nothing can stop you from doing what it takes to stay fit. There are many ways to get moving throughout the day to give your neck, arms, glutes, thighs and calves the stretch they need for active blood circulation and burning fat.Here are five ways by which you can mindfully spare at least 30-45 minutes every single day without feeling the burn on your body as well busy schedule:1. Turn on the MusicThe first thing that you must do immediately after waking up is turning on your favorite music. Music has the power to awaken senses and get your kinesthetic energy moving. Before you’d even realize, you’d be swinging and jumping while you brush your teeth, take a bath, prepare breakfast/lunch and get ready for work.2. Washroom BreaksEach washroom break must be followed up with 10 push-ups on the counter to tame those saggy or flabby arms, toning your shoulders while strengthening your chest. On an average we pay 5 visits to the loo, 5x10 = your quota of the day done!3. SquatsLong sitting and standing hours can take a toll on your spine and require a lot of strength in our lower body to carry on. Squats strengthen your hamstrings, calves and quadriceps while also benefitting your upper body. Perform squats while watching TV, chatting with friends/family or while just heating milk or waiting for the microwave to beep, beep, beep!4. Stay Active at OfficeStretch your neck, upper body and legs while sitting at your office desk. Take stairs than elevators, fill water in your tumbler every 1 to 2 hours rather than filling a bottle, walk the talk with your boss/colleague, arrange flash mobs in your office to stay fit and lead everyone else. Apart from staying active, sit straight, raise your chin and straighten your back.5. Kegels & Belly BreathingKegels as well as belly breathing attune your brain and body. Assign 5 minute time slots to accomplish 3 sets of Kegels during office hours and make belly breathing the way you breathe.