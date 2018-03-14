5 Ways to Utilize Your Brain’s Hidden Potential news

‘Common sense is not very Common’, we all have heard this old adage often but never have given it much thought and just assumed it as a tool of sarcasm. Our brain has a lot of potentials however instead of adopting a creative and problem-solving path, most of us continue to do things ordinarily and produce run-of-the-mill results. However, there are ways in which you can increase your brain usage and utilize the great potential this small package has:1. Don’t AssumeIt is easier to take a decision based on assumptions and narrow rules that have passed down over generations. However, in order to take prudent decisions, don’t assume. The question whether these assumptions and rules hold true or not, and what facts are they based on. Posing questions to yourself also opens up new paths and brings new solutions your way.2. Be an Active ListenerSpeaking is easy, but it takes real mental work to actively listen, process the information and retain it. It takes time to tame your brain to listen actively; however, the results are wonderful and reflect well in your replies & answers.3. Stop Judging OthersUsually we are quick to form judgments about others, however judging others caps your ability to analyze and creates a barrier. It is best to get to know someone and let your brain opine according to what it experiences.4. Avoid Impulsive DecisionsBeing an extremist and taking impulsive decisions without thinking is a detrimental cakewalk, however, what actually requires racking your brain and thinking hard is taking the time to analyze the situation and then figuring out your Plan of Action i.e. deciding how to act in a certain situation, what decision to take, how to avoid the conflict from blowing out of proportions, etc.5. Think from All PerspectivesSimply taking your own perspective limits your instinct and empathy. Think from all angles to figure out how your decision will affect you as well as others involved to get the best results out of teamwork.