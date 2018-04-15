5 Weight Loss Hacks to Stay Healthy and Fit for Long

Crash diets and long gym hours may make you lose weight faster; however, the results stay only till the time you keep grinding yourself. The day you try to normalize your diet or reduce workouts, you can see the flab coming back in a month’s time. Healthy Weight loss can never be achieved by going to extremes, rather a few lifestyle changes can help you lose weight gradually and stay fit for a lifetime. Here’s a list of 5 such weight loss hacks that don’t promise to make you lose 5 kg in 5 weeks, but will tone your body, make you lean, enhance your metabolism and keep you in pink of health:1. Stick to PortionSwitch to healthy foods however mind your portion. Health foods or even Superfoods like oats, avocados, sweet potato, eggs, cheese, etc are loaded with good health but they contain calories too. Stick to healthy portions to stay slim or lose weight.2. DanceIf despite the will to reduce flab, you are not able to follow your gym hours, opt for Dancing at home. Spare 15 minutes in the morning and 15 minutes once you are back from work, for a total body HIIT workout. It will not only pump endorphins and spike energy levels, but also help you reduce weight holistically. Change your moves and put up a mix of jogging, cycling, playing outdoors, etc so you don’t hit the plateau.3. Consume Fat FightersInclude fat fighting foods like apples, almonds, oats, beans, eggs, soybean, sweet potatoes, etc in your daily diet. These foods contain compounds that fight stubborn belly fat by targeting the visceral tissue. Also, aim for eating stone-fruits aka drupes like plums, peaches and cherries.4. HydrateHydrate yourself with H2O, Coconut water, sweet lime juice, fresh fruit or veggies smoothies, etc through the day. The sugar or food cravings are often fake and triggered due to lack of water. Also, when the body is hydrated, it doesn’t store water in tissues and the lymph system works well.5. Stress Less & Sleep WellLastly, stress and sleeplessness are two factors that raise cortisol levels, make us binge food or crave sugar and pave way to deposition of belly fat. Make space for fun in life to stress less and adopt a sleep routine to get a deep good night’s sleep, each night.