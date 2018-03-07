7 Prominent Signs of Sluggish Metabolism

The secret to staying fit and in great shape lies in an individual’s metabolism rate. Your body’s ability to burn energy for basic body functions like breathing, heartbeat and brain functioning roughly describes what metabolism is all about. The way our body utilizes food to produce energy and processes it out of the body impacts physical as well as mental health. Here are 7 telltale signs of slow metabolism that must warn you to reclaim your health.Often the most prominent sign of sluggish metabolism is unexplained weight gain, even when you are eating well, exercising regularly. It can be due to hypothyroidism that slows down metabolic rate.If even after getting a good night’s sleep you wake up groggy or feel tired the whole day, your metabolism could be the culprit.Slow metabolism leads to dry skin, brittle nails and hair fall because your body fails to utilize the micronutrients in the food you eat.Slow metabolism due to underactive thyroid glands can trigger frequent attacks of a headache or a constant pain in your head or even migraine.Your gut health is largely responsible for your mood and mental health, and your metabolism largely impacts your gut. Moreover, a slow metabolic rate slows down bodily functions including brain’s and the result could leave you feeling depressed.If you constantly crave for sugar and carbohydrates then it could be insulin resistance in play which in turn slowdowns your metabolism.Due to sluggish metabolic rate, food takes time to process and get down in the GI tract which leads to constipation.