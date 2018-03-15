A Salad Recipe your Kids Can't Say ‘No’ To

Salads aka raw vegetables are essential for people of all ages. While adults know the benefit of salads and eat it without persuasion, it is often kids who frown at salads. Also, picky eaters can eat up a whole pizza or a bowl of pasta, just a few minutes after he’s refused to eat veggies by showing his tummy indicating that it’s full. This is the common issue with young children that every mom faces. They'll be happy to eat junk food but will show a complete restraint from healthy, balanced, home-cooked meals especially vegetables and salads.Here’s a pasta salad recipe for your little one to get started with salads. Place it on the dining table 2 hours before dinner and see everyone eating a bowl full of health with raw-rich veggies:What you’ll need?1 cup pasta (opt for whole-grain pasta than the one made with white flour)2 cups red bell pepper + yellow bell pepper + green bell pepper(diced)2 tomatoes (diced)1 cucumber (quartered and sliced)1 onion (thinly sliced)½ cup parmesan cheese½ cup black olives¼ cup cilantro (chopped)3 tablespoons olive oil2 teaspoons sugar1 teaspoon kosher salt1 teaspoon black pepper (grounded)lemon juiceHow to make Pasta Salad for kids?Step 1 - Cook the pasta in boiling water for 10-15 minutes with ½ teaspoon salt. Drain, rinse and cool.Step 2 - Collect olive oil, sugar, kosher salt, black pepper and lemon juice in a glass jar, mix well and lid it while you chop veggies.Step 3 - Mix all veggies in a large bowl, add pasta, and parmesan cheese.Step 4 - Drizzle the salad dressing and toss everything well.Step 5 - Let it rest for 10-15 minutes, toss well again and serve.