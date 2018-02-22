Bhringraj: Nature’s Secret to Healthy Hair

Bhringraj is nature’s secret to hair health and is a great tonic for scalp care and hair strength. In a world that is full of artificial or chemical laden hair products, Bhringraj oil gets a thumbs-up from hair experts, stylists and doctors. Although oiling itself is a powerful way to stimulate hair growth and boost blood circulation, but oiling with a wonderful Ayurvedic herb-based oil helps maximize the benefits of its medicinal properties. Let us cite 3 reasons why Bhringraj is rightly named as the ‘King of Herbs’:1. Treats Dandruff & Scalp InfectionsBhringraj oil has antimicrobial properties that help treat scalp infections and eruptions. Regular use of Bhringraj oil helps reducing scalp itchiness and inflammation of hair follicles. The oil treats the dry scalp issues like dandruff in a short span of time without any side effects on the hair health.2. Boosts Hair GrowthBhringraj oil has the capacity to absorb deep in the hair roots, strengthening them and controlling hair fall. The results are visible as soon as in 3 months time. Oiling your hair 1 hour before you wash your head, helps improve blood circulation which aids hair growth. Regular oiling with Bhringraj makes hair retain the moisture thereby reducing frizz and split ends.3. Inhibits Pre-Mature GrayingBhringraj oil promotes hair health and strengthens the hair shaft thereby inhibiting hair issues like pre-mature graying due to use of hair color, styling or otherwise. You can mix Amla powder and Bhringraj oil to create a hair mask and see the results.