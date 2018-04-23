Brave the Scorching Sun with these 5 Hacks

Summers need extra protection for our skin, hair and eyes from the scorching sun, heat and humidity. The harsh UV rays of sun and the weather that acts as breeding ground for infections must be dealt rightly so you can enjoy summers until the autumn flocks back. Here are 5 tips to brave the sun this summer and steer clear from health issues:Protect your eyes from harsh UVA & UVB rays of sun during day. Invest in branded eye glasses that come with UV Protection and have zero distortion. Pick the models with broad glasses to render more coverage to the sensitive skin around your eyes.Smudge generous amount of sunscreen on your face and other exposed areas at least 45 minutes before stepping out in the sun. It will protect your skin from sunburns and skin damage.Use sunhats to lend shade to your face, ears and neck. You’ll not only look charming but will do a big favor to your facial skin, hair and eyes. If sunhats or caps are not your thing, then do not shy away from picking a sassy umbrella.Stay hydrated with lemonade, sweet lime juice, coconut water, fresh fruit juices and off course H2O to have that dewy skin even in peak of the summer season. Say no to sugar to ward off infections and acne breakouts.While going sleeveless is in vogue, wearing full sleeves should be your choice when stepping out or driving under the summer sun. It will save your arms from tanning. Invest in smart full sleeve summer shrugs and take them off once you step inside the office, mall or your home sweet home!