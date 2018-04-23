Coffee Scrub for that Flawless Beach-Ready Body

So you’ve booked your beach vacation or the poolside holiday well in time. You’ve cross checked that you DSLR is all in good condition, have bought some of the coolest attires but have you indulged yourself in a body scrub to attain that flawless bod. Well, you don’t need to spend hours and thousands in the spa to get Insta-worthy pics.5 minutes every alternate day or two is what can help you achieve your flawless summer skin goals. And what can be better than Coffee, which contains more antioxidants than blueberries, is readily available all year through and costs less than a cup of coffee at your local café.A homemade coffee scrub can do wonders for your body. Here are quick 5 benefits:1. While your java shoos away dry-patchy-flaky skin, it boosts blood flow and works well on cellulite in the long run.2. Coffee contains antioxidants that fight premature aging of the skin due to heat, sun and pollution.3. It tightens the skin by working on the fluid; moreover, exfoliation itself aids lymph movement.4. Coffee helps calm inflamed and ruddy skin.5. And while your handful of joe gently exfoliates, the aroma is no less than invigorating.How to make Coffee Body Scrub at home?Ingredients: 1 Cup Ground Coffee 1 Cup Sugar ½ Cup Coconut/Almond oil ½ Tablespoon Ground Cinnamon 1 Tablespoon Shea ButterMix all ingredients and slough! Store it in a masor jar in a dry and cool area, it won’t spoil.How to apply Coffee Body Scrub?You can rub the scrub on dry skin for an intense and deep exfoliation, but for those with sensitive skin can dampen for a gentle exfoliation that renders smooth and dewy body.Focus on areas around your elbows and knees to remove those dry bits and rough patches.Lastly, do not miss on your underarms to lighten them and unclog the pores that perspire but do not stink.