Exercise to improve your Mental Wellbeing!

Exercising is often linked to weight loss, muscle gain or physical well being; however, regular exercise also impacts your mental health positively. If you’ve been stressing yourself off late, unable to sleep every night, or just wish to stay happy all the time brimming with positive energy, then you must exercise at least three to four times a week. Need some reasons? Find some below:Endorphins aka the feel-good hormones are released when you exercise. Exercising instantly uplifts mood and reduces anxiety, depression and negative emotions. It promotes self-esteem and self-confidence.Physical workouts significantly improve cognitive skills and brainpower. Deep breathing follows during exercise, which in turn helps carry oxygen to body cells, lungs, and brain; making you concentrate better, think clearly and be logical.Exercising improves the immune system of an individual. It keeps you guarded against lifestyle diseases like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart diseases, obesity, etc. People who exercise consistently are less prone to fall ill, catch a cold or feel fatigued.Exercise controls the production of stress hormones like cortisol. It makes you feel calmer and fills yours with energy. Stretching exercises incinerate pain due to long sitting hours to de-stress the body and mind.When you’ve worked rigorously and at least a few hours before your regular sleep time, you definitely sleep like a baby. Exercising promotes deep sleep by calming the mind and putting a healthy strain on your body.