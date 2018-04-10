Here's Why Being Grateful is Extremely Important as per UCLA Neuroscientists

We all work tirelessly in pursuit of happiness; however, in the course we forget how to be happy. While you’ll hear a lot about how to be a happy person, neuroscientists at the University of California, Los Angeles, suggest being grateful is an important ingredient to be a Happy You!The feelings of being grateful activate the brain stem region. As per neuroscientists, gratitude and anti-depressant drugs have similar impact on your body – they release dopamine – the pleasure hormone. So you know which option is better to stay happy and healthy.Gratitude also activates serotonin – another important neurotransmitter that’s commonly known as the happiness hormone. When you try to search for things you are grateful for, the very activity spurs serotonin production in the anterior cingulate cortex. As per neuroscientists, whether you find the result gratifying or not, the search for positive things in your life itself is important scientifically.The art of being grateful makes you emotionally intelligent which in turn further boosts the density of neurons in the ventromedial and lateral prefrontal cortex.On the other hand, feelings of guilt and worry activate neural circuits like dorsomedial prefrontal cortex, amygdala, insula, and the nucleus accumbens. As per neuroscientists, worrying makes the brain feel better by activating the brain centers that calm the limbic system when you feel anxious. However, worrying all the time is not good for your long-term health. Worry - to think and devise solutions to your problems but follow it up by being grateful for what you have in life to do the balancing effect.