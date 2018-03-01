Here's Why visiting a Dietician isn’t a Fitness Fad

Most of us have wide waistlines, bulging bellies, feel fatigued most of the day, have poor concentration at work, feel bloated most of the time and the list goes on; but, the moment we spot a colleague or friend paying visits to a dietician or following a diet plan eating greens and protein, we don’t miss a single chance to pass a smirk and categorize that person as a fitness freak who follows fitness fads. However, consulting a Dietician isn’t a fitness fad as a Registered Dietician knows much more about food and nutrition aka food science, than even your Doctor, if not you. Let’s take a look and change this mindset:Registered dieticians stay abreast with fad diets. They may not suggest you to follow them, but they keep themselves posted on the pros and cons of latest food trends. Registered Dieticians should be your go-to source for information before picking up any fad.Each of us have different bodies and that’s why different nutrition needs. A dietician analyzes your body and gives you a personalized diet plan to fill the gaps and help you achieve your fitness goals, whether it is to lose weight, gain weight or just to stay in the pink of health.Registered dieticians have indepth knowledge of food science. As we age, we often suffer with more than one issues; foods that are good for one condition may negatively impact or worsen the other. However, if you are consulting a dietician then s/he would suggest you a diet plan that’s a winner given all your medical conditions as they know foods and their chemical reactions.A dietician is a person who can give you individual attention and help you make a long term commitment with your healthy eating diet plan. The accountability and results go hand in hand. You get to know how your body is benefiting when you are compromising with your taste buds.Dieticians identify reasons for certain food habits beyond food. They go in your history as well as your emotional and psychological needs, and suggest food plans based on this understanding. The whole process makes you understand your triggers and how to combat them. People who visit dietician vouch by the fact that they eat more mindfully and less emotionally.