Here’s Why You Should Not Banish Carbohydrates From Your Diet

Your diet largely impacts your brain health including cognitive power and vulnerability to dementia, Alzheimer's and the likes. Although each one of us knows eating a healthy diet is important for a great body & brain, the definition of ‘healthy’ in a diet keeps changing from time to time. The latest fad that has caught up fitness enthusiasts is to banish carbohydrates. The main ingredient that everyone frowns at is gluten and to limit gluten intake people cut down on grains.However, as per scientists, whole grains are loaded with fiber, which is quintessential for healthy brain function along with carbohydrates. As per scientists, fiber feeds good bacteria in our gut and scarcity of the same adversely impacts gut health, which in turn affects brain health and makes one vulnerable to long-term negative effects on the brain like brain fog, confusion, and even depression and anxiety.Thereby, rather than following fitness fads, include complex carbohydrates like whole grains, brown rice, oats, and sweet potatoes in your diet. These carbs are high in fiber and help stabilize blood sugar levels, enhance metabolism, aid healthy digestion while boosting the immune system with B-vitamins, antioxidants and minerals. Also, complex carbohydrates release glucose which is the main source of energy for the brain. And if you are gluten sensitive, then aim at including gluten-free grains like rice, amaranth, millet, quinoa, sorghum and buckwheat.Apart from complex carbohydrates, you must include vegetables, fruit and legumes to follow a Mediterranean-style diet that helps you reduce risks of diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, cognitive impairment as well as Alzheimer’s.