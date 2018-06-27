How Emotional Stress Changes Quality of your Life?

Prolonged emotional stress can degrade the quality of your life drastically by depleting your adrenal glands and dysregulating your HPA axis. Adrenal Burnout or Fatigue as it is called in medical terms is the result of emotional stress that has dominated your mind and body for long. Although chronic illness can also lead to Adrenal Fatigue; however, if despite being healthy otherwise, you find symptoms like difficulty getting up in the morning despite 8 to 10 hours of sleep, exhaustion, inability to handle stressful situations anymore, food cravings, and higher levels of energy at evening, you could be suffering from Adrenal Fatigue.So what exactly happens when you are emotionally stressed for too long, constantly for years, decades? Your hormone and neurotransmitter levels are depleted. These lower levels snowball other basic functions to the cellular level which causes this major degradation in the way your body performs its daily tasks, your mind perceives happiness and your immune system fights diseases.In early stages, when you are under constant stress, your adrenaline and cortisol levels spike. The elevated cortisol levels make you more alert thereby disrupting your sleep during the night. The same cortisol levels are also responsible for increased food cravings especially late night. Over years, these hormones crack the whack out of your system.It’s important to identify the people who stress you and the situations that send you in chronic stress. For your mental and physical wellbeing, you must distance yourself from these sources of emotional stress and live a life that is full of health and happiness.Secondly, making dietary changes, getting enough sleep and living an active lifestyle also help normalize your adrenal glands.To sum up, if you are under constant emotional stress and can resonate with the symptoms mentioned above, then you must take control of your adrenal health and upgrade the quality of your life.