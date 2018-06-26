Hypothyroidism: Find Out Whether You're at Risk

Hypothyroidism or Thyroid disorder is a common issue prevalent across the globe and an estimated 42 million people in India suffer from this condition currently. Besides iodine deficiency, there are two major factors that decide your Thyroid health viz your liver and mental peace.Lack of bile production in your liver hinders the absorption of essential nutrients like calcium, vitamin D, zinc and more, due to which symptoms like joint pains, hair loss, hair thinning happen besides deterring T4 to convert in T3, which leads to Hypothyroidism.Emotional or physical stress leads to high cortisol levels in your body for which your ovaries use progesterone more than estrogen. This results in higher estrogen levels in your body which in turn hinders the normal functioning of Thyroid. Stress also triggers auto-immune system that keeps targeting the Thyroid gland itself.So what’s the Solution for treating Hypothyroidism?Thyroid medicines only help in controlling symptoms of Hypothyroidism. However, it is dietary changes that are needed to generate enough bile in the liver and maintain apt pH level in your stomach.Adding anti-inflammatory foods also helps to combat Hypothyroidism.Furthermore, exercise, meditation, dancing, jogging, etc release happiness hormones like serotonin which help to counteract high cortisol levels in your body and in turn stabilize normal functioning of the Thyroid gland.Lastly, combating stress is crucial to bring your thyroid levels to normal.