In times like these, it’s time to take care of your mind and body

These are turbulent times. We have an overload of information from all sides, a pandemic that threatens the very fabric of society, and the added pressure of handling your work along with the house chores. Human minds are no doubt, designed to take stress and manage, but an excess of it and the machine breaks down. So in such times, how do we keep ourselves balanced? How do we relieve our mind of the pressure it faces on an every-hour basis, and keep our mind on track?

Yoga is the answer to the questions. It is not just ‘exercise’ anymore, it is a form of lifestyle. A lifestyle that helps you balance your mind, ease your body, and give you a break from the pressures of external situations. The benefits of Yoga are immense, and they can be felt on both, your physical as well as your mental health. In the current scenario where we are all isolated and many of our activities have been restricted, a feeling of helplessness is bound to set in; which can lead to mental stress and physical lethargy as one of the many effects. With Yoga, you can beat these times. It not only calms you down or makes your body physically strong, but it also does a great job of improving your immune system.

It regulates the flow of blood in the body, and makes your muscles and tendons more malleable which lead to a more flexible, more robust physical condition. Even if you are all great and hearty, Yoga is also a preventative measure against future diseases so go for it.

It is low impact and high on strength which is why Yoga is also one of the best ways to rehabilitate from any sort of injuries you may have from accidents or sports injuries. Yoga as a practice takes a holistic approach to your body, and has long term benefits which we all should reap. After all, all you need is some time and a Yoga mat.

And that brings us to International Yoga Day, on the 21st of June, 2020. On this day, let's choose Yoga, and let's try to rediscover and reform our lives with its help.

You will be joined on this 2 hour Telethon by many more distinguished personalities as well as celebrities. Baba Ramdev, Founder of Patanjali with Shri Kamlesh Patel, Global Mentor of Heartfulness will join the Telethon and give their insights on how useful Yoga is. Classical musician Pandit Padmashri Shri Jasraj ji and Pandit Hari Prasad Chourasia ji, will join the Telethon as well, along with Padmashri Mr. Shankar Mahadevan. Among other celebrities, we have PV Sindhu, badminton World Champion, Claudia Ciesla, Model & Actor, and Dr. Mickey Mehta, Wellness Coach & Fitness Guru.

Take a step towards a healthier body and a healthier mind. It is not only essential for the times we are living in, but it is going to reap great benefits in the long run as well. After all, we could all use some balance in our lives right now.

