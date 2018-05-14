Irregular Periods: Here's How To Deal With It
Irregular periods can be stressful. That constant fear of chums when you are planning long travels, going out for a party or dilemma of pregnancy is simply unwanted for. Every woman goes through this phase when her periods are either preponed, postponed or skipped altogether for months. A regular menstrual cycle of 25-28 days is a sign of healthy reproductive system and hormonal balance. While irregular periods that come with a gap of 35 or more days are a hint that something is not right, healthwise.
The most common reasons for irregular periods are:
1. High Stress or Anxiety Levels
2. Poor Diet
3. Perimenopause
4. Thyroid Disorder
5. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)
6. Diabetes
7. Stopping Oral Contraceptives
8. Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD)
9. Excessive Smoking, Alcohol,Caffeine intake
How to deal with Irregular Periods?
1. Symptoms & Tests
Look out for signs of Thyroid disorder or PCOS or Diabetes; and get yourself tested for the same. A regular test can identify hormonal imbalances. Consult a doctor if need be to take the correct medication.
2. De-Stress
De-stress yourself! It could be via meditation, healing prayer, journaling or just taking life a little less seriously. Spend time with people who are positive and do not hesitate to snap ties with those who gaslight you.
3. Adopt Active Lifestyle
Follow light exercises, jogging, dancing, cycling and so on to create an active lifestyle. Most of the hormonal issues like Thyroid, Diabetes and PCOS are resolved within months by following healthy diet and active lifestyle. On the other hand, if you are working tirelessly in the gym, then go easy, as too much exercise can also interfere with your menstrual cycle.
4. Home Remedies
Include foods that are known to regulate irregular periods. For instance, consume fennel tea on a regular basis to balance your hormones. Drink warm milk with ¼ teaspoon of turmeric + honey, or warm milk with a few dry dates + jaggery, etc to induce periods.
