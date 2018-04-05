Missed your Periods? What could be it besides Pregnancy?

So you’ve missed your periods by well over a week. Despite safe-sex since your last period, you’ve done the Pregnancy Test only to find it negative. If you are in a dilemma to find out the possible reason, then here are the most common 5 scientifically-backed explanations behind a missed or delayed period when Pregnancy is ruled out:Polycystic Ovaries Syndrome can lead to heavy clotting during periods, or get your periods missed altogether. If you are facing either of the two conditions then you must consult your gynecologist who can recommend a PCOD test to diagnose the issue correctly.Hypothyroidism or Hyperthyroidism - both can interfere with your menstrual cycle, causing a delayed period or frequent menstrual cycle. A T3, T4 & TSH test can help you identify if your thyroid levels are in control or not.Menopause usually arrives around 50 years of age; however, given the sedentary lifestyle and stress levels women are dwelling in, menopause can hit early under 40 too. If you have missed your periods for around 2-3 months and you aren’t pregnant then you must consult your gynecologist immediately.Crash dieting or not eating well, undergoing too much stress/depression, taking too much caffeine, intense work outs at the gym, and working nightshifts too can cause delayed periods. Obesity or underweight too are responsible for missed periods.5. Ectopic PregnancyLastly, ectopic pregnancy wherein the egg attaches itself in the fallopian tubes, cervix or abdominal cavity, can also make you miss periods (because you are pregnant) while showing the pregnancy test negative.Also, at times, the hormone levels of your normal pregnancy are low at the initial stage, due to which it cannot be detected in the pregnancy test early on. Repeat the test after another week, or consult your gynecologist, because delayed or missed periods are not a healthy sign for women.It’s important to narrow down the root cause of your missed periods!