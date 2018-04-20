Proven Ways To Lose Stubborn Belly Fat

‘How do I lose my Belly Fat?’ probably is one question that each one of us have asked at least once from a fit colleague or a fitness expert. As per experts, a toned midsection partly depends on your genetics; however, there are other factors (apart from doing ab exercises) that can help you achieve a flat belly. Let’s delve:Green Tea might sound overrated but it isn’t. As per Jay Bradley, Wellness and Health Coach, Green Tea has proven to burn fat and reduce belly size. It directly works on reducing your excess weight, thanks to its EGCG (epigallocatechin gallate) compound that aids thermogenesis aka fat burning process. However, just sipping a cup or two doesn’t really reduce belly fat. You must take at least two capsules of Green Tea supplement (decaffeinated) to witness changes.Include good fats aka unsaturated fats found in coconut, fish, nuts and seeds, olive oil, etc to stay satiated for longer intervals and further aid the fat burning process.Stress less and sleep more. Your body releases cortisol when you stress and cortisol gathers fat around your belly. On the other hand, during sleep, your body burns the stored fat. A good night’s sleep improves your satiety levels and makes you less vulnerable to sugar cravings too.High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) is the best exercise for burning stubborn belly fat. Aim at sparing 30 minutes each day at least 3 times a week to begin your overall weight loss journey, and increase it to 45-60 minutes 3-4 times a week. To get started, you can switch between jog and sprint. Watch this video to seriously lose belly fat, faster!