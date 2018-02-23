Skin Care for Spring-Summer Right from Your Kitchen
Here are some simple and holistic ways to nurture your skin!
There are no shortcuts to beauty. While spring is here and summer is approaching, it’s the best time of the year to start your beauty regime. A glowing face with zero eruptions and supple skin require constant nurturing both topical as well as internal. Even the Insta-magic beauty creams and body scrubs require customary follow-through to show good results. However, finding time for yourself and nurturing your skin with natural products has a surfeit of benefits sans side effects. Let us take you through some non-messy, simple and holistic ways to nurture your skin every day, each week:
1. Refresh your Oily Skin
Yogurt and oranges are known to be natural coolants as well as cleansers, and both the items work wonders for refreshing your oily or combination skin in spring-summer. Take time out each week to scrub and nourish your skin by spreading 2 tablespoons of yogurt + a few sugar granules on your face and neck, and then scrubbing gently using two orange halves. Rinse with cold water and see your skin refreshed instantly.
2. Nourish your Dry Skin
Even in spring-summer dry skin can make your face look dull. Massage your face and neck thoroughly with ripen papaya (blended), followed by a gentle scrub made with 1 tablespoon oats + 1 teaspoon honey + milk (as needed). Rinse face with normal water and feel the soft texture and sheen.
3. Sea-Salt Body Scrub
If you don’t wish to splurge for a body scrub at a beauty salon every now and then, create your own sea-salt body scrub and shred dead skin to flaunt a smooth body. You will need 4 tablespoons of sea-salt + 2 tablespoons olive oil + 2 drops of sandalwood oil. Scrub gently across your body once in a fortnight to bring back the smooth texture and a beautiful glow besides aiding lymph movement and blood circulation.
