Spring Clean your Home Environment with These 50 Air-purifying Plants

Did you know apart from the factories in the industrial area, your home too is a mini gases factory? The toilets continuously produce subtle amounts of ammonia, kitchen stoves beam carbon monoxide while your trash bin exudes formaldehyde, your surface cleaners emit xylene while benzene is produced by detergents, and the list can just go on.The result is poor immune system due to harmful air quality; however, stopping this panic attack right here, the solution lies in growing indoor plants that are capable of absorbing harmful gases and particulate from your home environment.As per a study published by none other than NASA, plants purified the indoor air of the space stations by removing chemicals like benzene, formaldehyde, and ammonia from the space station environment. Nothing can be more substantiating than this study. And we must adopt houseplants to not just improve our home décor but for breathing better quality of air prevailing inside our homes.There’s a plethora of plants to choose from when it comes to picking the right plants that aid air-purification. Peace Lily, English Ivy, Boston Fern, Areca Palm, Rubber Plant, Snake Plant, Bamboo Palm, Money Plant, are study-backed popular houseplants choices used for decontamination of air aka phytoremediation.Here’s a list of 50 plants that NASA recommended in its Clean Air Study and you can too utilize this list to create a natural air purifying ecosystem in your dwellings.1. Areca Palm (Chrysalidocarpus lutescens)2. Lady Palm (Rhapis excelsa)3. Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii)4. Rubber Plant (Ficus robusta)5. Deacaena "Janet Craig" (Dracaena dermensis)6. English Ivy (Hedera helix)7. Dwarf Date Palm (Phoenix roebelenii)8. Ficus "Alii" (Ficus macleilandii)9. Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata "Bostoniensis")10. Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum) Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum)11. Corn Plant (Dracaena fragrans)12. Golden Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)13. Kimberley Queen Fern (Nephrolepis obliterata)14. Pot Mum (Chrysanthemum morifolium) Pot Mum flower15. Gerbera Daisy (Gerbera jamesonii)16. Dracaena "Warneckei" (Dracaena dermensis)17. Dragon Tree (Dracaena marginata)18. Red Emerald Philodendron (Philodendron erubescens)19. Syngonium (Syngonium podophyllum)20. Dumb Cane (Dieffenbachia "Exotica Compacta")21. Parlor Palm (Chamaedorea elegans) Pot Mum flower22. Weeping Fig (Ficus benjamina)23. Schefflera / Umbrella Plant (Schefflera arboricola)24. Wax Begonia (Begonia Semperflorens)25. Lacy Tree Philodendron (Philodendron selloum)26. Heart-Leaf Philodendron (Philodendron Oxycardium)27. Snake plant / Mother-in-Law's Tongue (Sansevieria trifasciata / laurentii)28. Dumb Cane (Dieffenbachia camilla)29. Elephant Ear Philodendron (Philodendron domesticum / tuxla)30. Norfolk Island Pine (Araucaria heterophylla)31. King of Hearts (Homalomena wallisii)32. Prayer Plant (Maranta leuconeura "Kerchoveann")33. Dwarf Banana (Musa cavendishii)34. Christmas Cactus (Schlumbergera buckleyi)35. Easter Cactus (Schlumbergera gaertneri)36. Oakleaf Ivy (Cissus rhombifolia "Ellen Danika")37. Lily Turk (Liriope spicata)38. Dendrobium Orchid (Dendrobium)39. Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum)40. Chinese Evergreen (Aglaonema crispum "Silver Queen")41. Anthurium (Anthurium andraeanum)42. Croton (Codiaeum variegatum pictum)43. Poinsettia (Euphorbia pulcherrima)44. Dwarf Azalea (Rhodedendron simsii "Compacta")45. Peacock Plant (Calthea makoyana)46. Aloe Vera (Aloe barbadensis) Aloe Vera (Aloe Barbadensis)47. Cyclamen (Cyclamen persicum)48. Urn Plant (Aechmea fasciata)49. Moth Orchid (Phalaenopsis)50. Kalanchoe (Kalanchoe blossfeldiana)As per scientists, plants create bio-systems around their roots where bacteria, fungi and microbes dwell. Plants absorb the pollutants in their roots through leaves via air, water and gases. The biosystem breaks down these ingredients (just like nutrients) and removes it from your home environment.Apart from the air-quality, plants also alleviate psychological and physiological stress from humans. Grow plants in your kitchen, toilets, bedrooms, living room, wherever you feel you spend more time to not just to spruce up the interiors but also to take your home health one notch up.