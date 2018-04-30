Taming those Hangry Moments with Intermittent Fasting

There are many of us who just can’t smile while our stomachs grumble. Those Snicker ads are so relatable to this line of individuals. However, the urge to eat can at times throw off at wrong times like meetings, official trips, etc, or can even hamper productivity because food weighs on your mind. One way to tackle this ever-hungry state of mind is via Intermittent Fasting. While Intermittent Fasting is widely popular amongst people on weight loss journeys; however, it can improve your metabolic health and train your needless eating pursuits.The easiest way to begin the journey of Intermittent fasting is by following a simple rule of eating nothing post-dinner until your next day’s breakfast. Try to eat dinner as early as 8 PM and keep the breakfast for 8 AM the next morning. This way, you’ll simply kickstart with a 12 hours fasting window, which you won’t even find hard to begin with.Following this rule will cut down on your midnight snacking. You can drink water or coffee (without sugar/cream/milk) during your fasting window.Once you curb your midnight snacking craving, you must aim to up your Intermittent Fasting game gradually by pushing yourself to a 14/10 hours eating window, building up the interval to 16/8 hours wherein you don’t eat anything for 16 hours at a stretch and then eat healthy in the next 8 hours.As per Intermittent Fasting experts, an IF of 14-15 hours works well for women for Weight loss and overall better health.Intermittent Fasting is proven to reduce oxidative stress and inflammation in body, it helps reduce belly fat, it reduces insulin resistance thereby lowering your risk to Type 2 Diabetes, it aids cellular repair by removing waste from cells during fasting window, and much more.People who practice Intermittent Fasting are able to shed that constant feeling of hunger.Time to take control and try!