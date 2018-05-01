This Instagram Handle Proves You Don’t Need to Starve to Stay Fit
Ensure your taste buds don’t complain!
The daily meals shared cover the food items you actually should be eating besides ensuring your taste buds don’t complain. The below food plan is a good example, though you may wish to customize it by replacing ‘too much’ chicken with cottage cheese, soy, tofu, mushrooms, and so on:
Rest day meals mean lower cals and less carbs 120 grams ground chicken breast, 1 cup roasted bell peppers, 1/2 cup roasted onions, 6 fresh cherry tomatoes, cooked brown rice (395 cals). Low carb lasagna (315 cals) Chicken curry with bone broth, cooked brown rice and a small amount of fresh greens. (500 cals) 30 grams Oats, 1 tsp. chia seeds, 1 tsp. shredded coconut (unsweetened) mixed with 1 scoop/package of collagen peptides + 1 banana (280 cals) 25 grams 85% dark chocolate (158 cals) Hazelnuts + almonds (160 cals) Protein shake mixed with water (120 cals)
Another day’s meal that you may like to follow if you are the one who likes to eat at short intervals:
Low carb, high protein meal plan and snack ideas below Pre-workout: pre-workout, 1 baby banana + 3 kumquats M1: 1 cooked apple with cinnamon, Greek yogurt and collagen M2: Black bean, corn, tomatoes, zucchini, bell peppers with homemade dressing, avocado + grilled chicken M3: Homemade vegetable soup with baked chicken meatballs M4: Zoodles with dry aged beef, pasatta and parmesan M5: Homemade oatmeal cookies + tea

You can easily make this meal plan 1700-2500+ calories with additional snacks and foods like: Apple or banana with peanut butter Overnight oats Oatmeal and nut butter or fresh fruit Cheese string Jerky Canned tuna Almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, cashews, etc. Hard-boiled eggs or a veggie omelette Edamame Air popped popcorn Protein bar Protein shake Baby carrots, a bell pepper, cucumber or cherry tomatoes with hummus
A meal plan that’ll satiate your taste buds and up your satiety levels:
Food for the day! Cottage Cheese Casserole Chickudo Chicken curry with bone broth Homemade oatmeal mix Greek yogurt mixed with collagen peptides topped with fresh fruit and crunchy cereal Hazelnuts Protein shake
The art of stir-frying and science behind rainbow meals:
Healthy Snacking can’t get this precise:
Don't forget that fruits and veggies are in fact carbs! Besides my usual oats, brown rice, sweet potatoes and yams these are some of my go to snacks. Bananas are a great preworkout (26g carbs), carrots tie me over on the drive home, edamame has a ton of protein, and frozen grapes and popcorn (air popped, all natural is better for ya but I'm often lazy) are great for a Netflix sesh or dessert.
Besides giving ideas on meal preps and healthy recipes, this Insta account also bursts many myths and fitness biases. Like the ones below that prove your Iced Teas aren’t any better than a can of Coke:
Did you know 33 g of sugar is equal 8.25 sugar cubes?! Most people steer clear of one but don't give much thought about drinking the other. I went to Starbucks the other week because it was hot and we had no ice, or tea. I attempted to order my usual unsweetened, syrup free drink. But, apparently they removed it from the menu. I settled for a Mango Black lemonade without lemonade (because sugar = carbs and I'd rather eat fruit than drink my sugar). Anyway, it was still sweet AF. Little did I realize the mango flavor comes from syrup. Oops! Luckily someone that loves me very much traded drinks with me.

While I knew that most SB drinks with "lemonade" or "refresher" in the name has added sugar (unless you modify it). I didn't realize this also applied to any drink with the word "shaken", and even some drinks like my mango iced tea that don't feature any of those words.

I go to Starbucks maybe 5x a year so i'm always in the dark about these changes. But they are fantastic about accommodating your drink orders. So, if you're a regular, don't be afraid to ask or look up the nutritional value of your favourite drinks online.
or a bread toast isn’t as bad a choice; in fact, it has more protein and fewer carbs than a banana.
CARBS - not all carbs are created equal so it's important to focus on macro & micro (nutrional value) of foods. When people cut carbs they often restrict bread but continue to eat. FRUITS ARE CARBS and there is nothing wrong with that. A lot of fruit actually contain more carbs than foods deemed "bad" like bread. I'm not saying to cut out fruit and bread, for most of us carbs are a very important food group! Fruits contain a ton of nutrients, vitamins and have a lot of benefits that overly processed bread doesn't have! It's important to remember there are also different kinds of carbs like complex carbs and simple carbs, and our bodies process them, break them down and use them differently. Fruits digest very differently and both of these foods fall on different places on the glycemic index which affects the body too. The weights of these are also different and important to keep in mind. The point of this, is that it is beneficial to know what's what so you can make informed choices based on your dietary preferences and goals. What works for one person may not work for another. I personally include both whole grain sprouted bread and fruit in my diet because it works for me. Bananas are also a great preworkout! Better yet, banana, peanut butter sandwiches are where it's at!
and a quickie on Carbohydrates for your daily reference, so you know why to choose what’s healthy:
CARBOHYDRATE TYPES

I think we all can agree that carbs are one of the best things about being a living breathing human. But unfortunately not all carbs are created equal.

As shown above they are divided into three different types.

Generally you'll do well if the majority of your diet is made up of fibrous & complex carbs. This means LOTS of vegetables and also unrefined complex carbs – think brown rice, beans, oatmeal etc.

Simple carbs generally taste the best – things like lollies, donuts, dairy products etc would fall under this category. Unfortunately these foods aren't fantastic for the health and should be limited – life sucks sometimes. The good news though is that they can easily be incorporated into any diet plan in moderation & will make your dieting process much less miserable.

Fruits are also considered simple, but fruits are obvs awesome, 'simple' to digest & contain vitamins & minerals we need.