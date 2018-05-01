This Instagram Handle Proves You Don’t Need to Starve to Stay Fit

The Instagram Handle of Nikki @justget.fit has everyday posts to prove that you don’t need to starve yourself to stay fit. The everyday meals usually hover around 1500 to 2000 calories, look scrumptious and are easy to prepare. To follow and include these meal plans you just need to master one thing – the art of meal prep/planning.The daily meals shared cover the food items you actually should be eating besides ensuring your taste buds don’t complain. The below food plan is a good example, though you may wish to customize it by replacing ‘too much’ chicken with cottage cheese, soy, tofu, mushrooms, and so on:Another day’s meal that you may like to follow if you are the one who likes to eat at short intervals:A meal plan that’ll satiate your taste buds and up your satiety levels:The art of stir-frying and science behind rainbow meals:Healthy Snacking can’t get this precise:Besides giving ideas on meal preps and healthy recipes, this Insta account also bursts many myths and fitness biases. Like the ones below that prove your Iced Teas aren’t any better than a can of Coke:or a bread toast isn’t as bad a choice; in fact, it has more protein and fewer carbs than a banana.and a quickie on Carbohydrates for your daily reference, so you know why to choose what’s healthy: