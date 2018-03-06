Why Amla can be Your go-to Comfort Food During First Trimester?

Food cravings for sweet and sour is a common phenomenon during pregnancy, however, you must ensure that you are gorging on healthy alternatives to nourish and safeguard life dwelling inside your womb. The food is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C, easing the absorption of your iron supplements and keeping you in pink of health. Let us take you through five benefits of Amla for pregnant women and why it can be your go-to guilt-free comfort food during your pregnancy.Morning sickness is one of the telltale signs of pregnancy during the first trimester which can take a toll on your mood as well as health. Amla juice reduces nausea and morning sickness. Fresh amla juice also prevents acidity and heartburn.Constipation and hemorrhoids are familiar terms for expecting women and Amla helps in maintaining easy bowels due to its fiber content. It also aids absorption of iron and other nutrients and boosts overall digestion.The swelling around feet and hands is another common sight in pregnant women which Amla helps control due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Also, amla is rich in water thereby replenishing hydration in your body and relieving water retention.Amla intake maintains healthy blood pressure in pregnant women. It dilates blood vessels and normalizes blood circulation in the body.Bleeding gums and bad breath during pregnancy can be treated well with Amla during to its vitamin C content. The fruit is rich in calcium too that helps keeping tooth decay at bay.Amla or Indiangooseberry is best eaten raw, however, it is readily available all year round in Amla candy form, pickle, jam, juice and even powdered. But as with other things, you must not overdo with Amla too. A piece of fresh Amla is good enough for a healthy intake, while 5ml to 10ml amla juice is considered sufficient, 1 teaspoon of amla powder is adequate, and as for candies and pickles – you must eat them in moderation to avoid excessive salt and sugar.