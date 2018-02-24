Why Limiting Cola, Sugar and Alcohol is not just for Weight Loss? Know the Larger Risk!

Limiting the intake of cola, sugary beverages, alcohol, processed meat, sugar & salt, can be great for your weight loss goals, however, these foods pose a larger risk than just making you obese. Frequent and long-term use of these foods makes you vulnerable to Cancer. Though genetics play a vital role in development of cancer, however, even people with no family history of cancer are falling prey to this fatal disease. And study after study on people with cancer, has shown a direct link between cancer and consumption of foods with high sugar & salt, alcohol, processed meat and artificial beverages.So, even if, hogging on doughnuts, pakodas/samosas, processed meat fillets, sausages, colas and alcohol, doesn’t affect your waist line (again genetics in play), you must limit the consumption of these foods to live a healthy life – longer.The onset of cancer is slow and most of the times it is detected at a later stage. Cancer treatments whether chemo or radiation wreak havoc on your overall health itself, thereby, rather than limiting your life & years you can spend with your loved ones, limit the use of processed meat (frozen pork, sausages, ham, bacon, salami, etc), fast foods, and fried foods; steer clear of tobacco use, alcohol abuse, and sugary beverages; and live a life that’s close to nature and its foods.Cancers linked with frequent & long-term consumption of foods like cola, sugary beverages, alcohol, processed meat, sugar & salt:1. High Intake of Salt is associated with stomach cancers.2. High Intake of Sugar poses great risk in women and can lead to endometrial cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer in postmenopausal women, gall bladder and pancreatic cancer.3. Alcohol abuse can lead to liver cancer, mouth & throat cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer and breast cancer in women.4. Tobacco is one the most common trigger of lung and mouth cancer.5. Processed Meats contain haem, nitrite and nitrate preservatives which produce N-nitroso chemicals in the body making you vulnerable to bowel cancer and stomach cancer.Thereby limit the use of these foods and beverages to reduce the risk of cancer and live a healthy life! If you are not fat, do not shrug off when someone talks about their good eating habits. Everything not just boils down to losing weight, as healthy eating means healthy living too!