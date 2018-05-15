Your Gut Health is Crucial for Optimum Absorption of Micronutrients

At times, despite eating well-balanced meals, we feel fatigued, tired and suffer from mild illnesses every now and then. Although your daily diet may comprise of adequate vitamins and minerals, your body might not be processing them completely. Due to which, you could become micronutrient deficient. These micronutrients include iron, selenium, zinc, cobalt, chromium, copper, iodine, manganese, molybdenum, B vitamins amongst various other antioxidants and minerals.So what could be the reasons that your body doesn’t utilize these micronutrients even when you ensure healthy eating at all times?Your Gut Health plays a major role in absorption and assimilation of micronutrients.The absorption of different micronutrients happens at different receptor points between your mouth and colon, which is facilitated by various enzymes and probiotics. If your gut is not healthy, your intestines may not absorb all micronutrients.Which means, besides taking any iron or multivitamin supplements to address micronutrient deficiency, you must ensure you are taking probiotics and prebiotics to improve digestion and absorption of these micronutrients via healthy gut.Other factors that inhibit absorption of micronutrients are your stress levels, alcohol consumption as well as consumption of processed foods. These 3 situations too hamper the ability of your digestive system to break down food and absorb complete nutrition.