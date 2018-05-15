3 Daily Habits That Make Your Life’s Journey Successful

Your personal and professional lives are two different spheres yet they are held together like a Venn diagram. There are a couple of things that you must do in your personal life to thrive in your professional life too. These life hacks prepare a healthy body and a happy mindset – both the things that are quintessential to deliver peak levels of performance and be successful in life. Let’s delve:1. Follow a Sleep RoutineFollow a sleep routine by going to bed and waking up at the same time, each night and each morning. Ensure that you are getting at least 8 hours of uninterrupted sleep every night. Your sleep should be the last thing to compromise on anything whether work-related or personal. Remember, your mental and physical health greatly depends on the quality and quantity of your sleep.2. Intermittent FastingWhile eating clean and eating a well-balanced diet is crucial for your health, following Intermittent Fasting aka disciplined eating can bring in more mental clarity and enhance your productivity at work. Restrict yourself from eating anything during the fasting window.3. Love, Laugh & LiveLastly, love generously, laugh often and live your life the way you want to. Pamper yourself to a spa or pedicure once a week to relieve tense muscles, surround yourself with positive people, dance/jog/run with your children/spouse coz life is meant to be lived with fun, festivity and fervor.