5 Idioms Every Fresher Must Know

The campus placement drives have just concluded across the country. While many are gearing up to join their first-ever jobs, here’s a quick lowdown on 5 common workplace idioms that you must be aware of:1. Up to SpeedMeaning: operating at full speed or at an expected rate or level.Example: ‘We have new joinees this week, could you help them get up to speed on current projects?’2. Get the Ball RollingMeaning: to get started or begin somethingExample: ‘Since you’ve completed your training period, it’s time to get the ball rolling’3. On the Back BurnerMeaning: having low priorityExample: ‘You can put this report on the back burner, and focus on completing tomorrow’s presentation’4. Jump the GunMeaning: act too soon or be overhastyExample: ‘You must do more research before submitting a report, than jumping the gun’5. Glass CeilingMeaning: an unacknowledged barrier to advancement in a professionExample: ‘Maybe the stilettos are designed to shatter the glass ceiling, or at least scratch it.’