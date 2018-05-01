Indiwo » Work And career » news
5 Idioms Every Fresher Must Know
Gear up!
The campus placement drives have just concluded across the country. While many are gearing up to join their first-ever jobs, here’s a quick lowdown on 5 common workplace idioms that you must be aware of:
1. Up to Speed
Meaning: operating at full speed or at an expected rate or level.
Example: ‘We have new joinees this week, could you help them get up to speed on current projects?’
2. Get the Ball Rolling
Meaning: to get started or begin something
Example: ‘Since you’ve completed your training period, it’s time to get the ball rolling’
3. On the Back Burner
Meaning: having low priority
Example: ‘You can put this report on the back burner, and focus on completing tomorrow’s presentation’
4. Jump the Gun
Meaning: act too soon or be overhasty
Example: ‘You must do more research before submitting a report, than jumping the gun’
5. Glass Ceiling
Meaning: an unacknowledged barrier to advancement in a profession
Example: ‘Maybe the stilettos are designed to shatter the glass ceiling, or at least scratch it.’
