» » news
1-MIN READ

5 Idioms Every Fresher Must Know

Gear up!

Work And career
| Contributor Content| UPDATED: May 1, 2018, 10:38 AM IST
5 Idioms Every Fresher Must Know Image: Getty Images
The campus placement drives have just concluded across the country. While many are gearing up to join their first-ever jobs, here’s a quick lowdown on 5 common workplace idioms that you must be aware of:

1. Up to Speed

Meaning: operating at full speed or at an expected rate or level.

Example: ‘We have new joinees this week, could you help them get up to speed on current projects?’

2. Get the Ball Rolling

Meaning: to get started or begin something

Example: ‘Since you’ve completed your training period, it’s time to get the ball rolling’

3. On the Back Burner

Meaning: having low priority

Example: ‘You can put this report on the back burner, and focus on completing tomorrow’s presentation’

4. Jump the Gun

Meaning: act too soon or be overhasty

Example: ‘You must do more research before submitting a report, than jumping the gun’

5. Glass Ceiling

Meaning: an unacknowledged barrier to advancement in a profession

Example: ‘Maybe the stilettos are designed to shatter the glass ceiling, or at least scratch it.’
#Ball Rolling #Fresher #Idioms #Jump the gun #knowledge #speed
First Published: May 1, 2018, 10:36 AM IST
Advertisement

LIVE TV

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Top Photogalleries

Live TV

Advertisement