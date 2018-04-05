5 Things HRs Can Do Beyond a Resume

A Curriculum Vitae is important for any job interview, however, HR Managers, Talent Acquisition Teams and Prospective Bosses must look for things that are beyond a candidate’s Resume. A person with great knowledge but bereft of positive attitude can often find it tricky to be productive in the long term. Also, resumes could be exaggerated versions of what people actually do. Let’s take a look at 5 things hiring managers can include in their hiring process beyond relying only on the applicant’s technical expertise or experience:Every single job listing often attracts hundreds of applications if not thousand. And the ground reality is that jobseekers at times just click on apply, apply and apply. To shortlist the serious candidates ask your applicants to include a hashtag like #ihavereadthis in their cover letters.Now from the shortlisted candidates, look for those candidates who have personalized the cover letter.Further scavenge for candidates who are eager to work for your company and will stay in the long run, by taking note of the candidates who follow through with you.During the interview ask your potential employee to give a practical demo of what they do. The best ones will shine through this moment of absolute reality.Ask for references and do not forget to ask how it is to work with your prospective team member. A little humor doesn’t harm and can make the other party divulge more details than they intend to.